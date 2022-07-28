CG Power and Industrial Solutions Q1 net profit jumps 138% to Rs 130 crore

-
CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit jumped 138 per cent to Rs 129.93 crore in the April-June quarter of the current financial year.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 54.58 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, a BSE filing said.
Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,674.50 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 1,061.24 crore in the same period a year ago.
