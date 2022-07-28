JUST IN

Union Cabinet approves BSNL revival plan worth Rs 1.64 trillion

Decent upside in L&T stock; analyst recommendations strongly positive

Core revenues were at Rs 35,850 crore, up 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and down 32 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)

Topics
Companies | Larsen & Toubro

Devangshu Datta 
Larsen & Toubro, L&T
Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Infrastructure and engineering giant, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), reported encouraging results in the first quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q1FY23) and strong order-flows going forward. A change in the commodity cycle could cut costs and lead to better Ebitda margins going forward though the company also has significant exposure to higher interest rates.

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 01:30 IST

