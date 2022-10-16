JUST IN
Tata Electronics shifts to hiring mode in Tamil Nadu; to add 10-15% staff
Business Standard

Channelling tech talent: IT majors face headwinds, may cut hiring in India

A Nasscom report indicates that digital core talent has grown faster than IT core talent, as companies undertook skilling initiatives to reorient the workforce.

Topics
IT companies | IT hiring | tech talent

Anoushka Sawhney & Samreen Wani 

Technology, IT, jobs
IT engineering courses registered a 9.4 per cent increase in enrolments during this period.

The impending global slowdown means information technology (IT) majors face headwinds, and may cut hiring in India.

Meanwhile, the IT talent pool in the country is expected to grow. Analysis of All India Council for Technical Education data shows that even though enrolments in undergraduate engineering courses declined by a tenth between 2016-17 and 2019-20, demand for undergraduate IT courses increased.

Chart

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 18:08 IST

