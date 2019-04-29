Charting out its offline plans, Amazon bolsters its 'Pay' with P2P service

Getting things right before its impending war with Reliance Industries (RIL), online marketplace giant Amazon India on Sunday announced the launch of person-to-person (P2P) payments on Amazon Pay. This move is critical in the run-up to launching its business-to-business (B2B) services for kirana stores as expanding its offline transaction base.

The company is planning to bundle the payments services with goods and services tax (GST) invoicing as well as lending services to create back-end payments and an inventory management mechanism for offline traders. Reliance ...