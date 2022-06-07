Chennai-based SaaS co Kissflow launches new low-code/no-code work platform

-
Chennai-based SaaS startup Kissflow on Tuesday launched its unified low-code/no-code work platform that fast-tracks enterprise digital transformation.
The new platform unifies the entire spectrum of work management for enterprise-wide users. This includes end-users, teams, team managers, process experts, citizen developers and IT developers.
Suresh Sambandam, CEO, Kissflow said: “Globally, there are only 26 million developers, but there are 500 million business users. In this new world, without an inclusive approach where business experts and IT teams co-create, a holistic digital transformation isn’t possible. To unlock the full potential of these business users, enterprises can’t rely on complex, old-schooltechnologies.”
Suresh further added, “An inclusive and unified experience for enterprise users is the only way to make their digital transformation goals successful.” Kissflow provides this unified experience with its work platform that has capabilities for application development, process management, task management, data management, integrations, analytics, and collaboration by embracing the low-code/no-code paradigm. Business users can take control of their own digital needs while IT leaders can continue to provide a secure and scalable platform for digital growth.
Enterprises are already using Kissflow to digitize and automate operations in departments such as finance, admin, procurement, HR, sales, and marketing. Kissflow has customers across many industries including banking and finance, retail, oil and gas, logistics and supply chain, healthcare, and manufacturing.
