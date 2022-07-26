Children's shopping platform Bundle O Joy raises Rs 3.9 cr in funding

-
-
Bundle O Joy, a shopping platform for children, said on Tuesday it has raised Rs 3.9 crore in a funding round led by CIIE.CO, a start-up incubator established by Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.
Founded in February 2022, Bundle O Joy helps parents to find products in apparel, footwear, toys, books, and accessories.
The Bangalore-based startup will use the money from the pre-seed round to improve its technology, supply chain, and for talent acquisition.
“Retail for children is a cluttered space with everything under the sun being shown together. Today, parents look for some guidance on what is right for the super fast-growing child at every stage. This allows a huge opportunity to make the current sub-optimal shopping experience better,” said Akriti Gupta, founder of Bundle O Joy.
“In the coming months, the company plans to scale its offerings and provide an enhanced experience for its customers while holistically looking at manufacturing, retail, changing customer needs, and distribution, among others,” Bundle O Joy said in a statement.
Vipul Patel, partner, seed investing at CIIE.CO., said: “We believe Bundle O Joy has identified a void in the children’s retail segment. The existing online platforms whether horizontal or vertical don’t provide an experience at par with the evolving buying behavior of the parents. We are excited to partner with the founding team in the emerging category of personalised shopping experience in children’s retail.”
