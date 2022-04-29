Chiratae Ventures plans to raise $600 million to bet on tech: Report

-
ALSO READ
Curefoods raises $62 mn from Iron Pillar, Chiratae Ventures, Accel, others
Indian SaaS sector to clock $100 bn revenue by 2026: Chiratae-Zinnov study
Agritech startup AgroStar raises $70 million from investors for expansion
Dental care startup Smikes nets $23 mn from Alpha Wave, Sequoia, Chiratae
Picking the right Mutual Fund for investment in 2022
-
Tech-focused Indian venture capital firm Chiratae Ventures is planning to raise $600 million to boost investments in the country's booming technology startups, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.
Foreign and domestic investors are increasingly making huge bets on Indian startups, many of which are becoming "unicorns" - with a valuation exceeding $1 billion - and targeting stock market debuts.
Chiratae has already invested $950 million in companies over the last 15 years. The latest bet will take its managed assets to more than $1.5 billion.
In the coming months, it will raise two funds - a $400 million vehicle for new investments, and a $200 million so-called opportunities fund for investing in its existing top-performing portfolio companies, the sources said.
They declined to be named as the plans are private. Bengaluru-based Chiratae did not respond to a request for comment.
Investors in Chiratae's funds will comprise domestic and international high net worth individuals, family offices and institutions, the sources said.
"A large fund will help Chiratae to invest in capital intensive sectors like electric mobility," said one of the sources.
Chiratae was among early-stage investors in the now Walmart Inc-owned online fashion retailer Myntra and Indian eyewear company Lenskart, which is backed by SoftBank.
It competes with American investors like Sequoia Capital and Accel in India, which are also eyeing the digital and technology space.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has the world's fastest growing start-up ecosystem where "new unicorns are coming up every few weeks".
Recent start-ups whose valuations have exceeded $1 billion include grocery delivery firm Dealshare and HR software provider Darwinbox.
Indian startups raised a record $35.1 billion in 2021, and have already raised $10.5 billion between January and March, according to Venture Intelligence.
Industry sources say investors continue to be bullish on the space despite recent stock market turbulence that hit hard some newly listed tech companies.
(Reporting by M. Sriram in Mumbai; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Jan Harvey)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU