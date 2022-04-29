JUST IN
Wipro Q4 consolidated net profit rises 4% to Rs 3,087 crore
JM Financial elevates Sonia Dasgupta as CEO of investment banking

She succeeds Adi Patel and Atul Mehra who have been Co-Heads of Investment Banking business till date

JM Financial, a diversified financial services group, has elevated Sonia Dasgupta as Chief Executive Officer of Investment Banking. In the new role, she will lead the strategic initiatives and accelerate growth for the business.

Dasgupta succeeds Adi Patel and Atul Mehra who have been Co-Heads of Investment Banking business till date.
First Published: Fri, April 29 2022. 16:36 IST

