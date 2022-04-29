Wipro Q4 consolidated net profit rises 4% to Rs 3,087 crore

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Wipro Q3 preview: Analysts see 4% QoQ revenue growth, margins may dip
TCS Q4 result today: Here are top brokerage expectations on its performance
IT Q3 results: TCS and Infosys beat Street estimates, Wipro misses
Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 5,686 cr; revenue up 23%
-
IT major Wipro on Friday reported a 4 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,087.30 crore for the quarter ended March, from Rs 2,972.30 crore posted in the same quarter last year.
The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 20,860 crore, up 28.4 per cent from Rs 16,245.4 crore in the year-ago quarter
Wipro reported an attrition rate at 23.8 per cent.
Wipro said it expects revenue from our IT services business to be in the range of $2,748 million to $2,803 million. This translates to a sequential growth of 1% to 3%.
In the reported quarter, its IT services revenues was at $2,721.7 million, an increase of 3.1% QoQ and 26.4% YoY.
“We have had an outstanding year, finishing with $10.4 billion in revenues, and an industry-leading growth of 27 per cent year-on-year,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro. “This is our sixth straight quarter of strong revenue growth at or over three per cent. We are excited with the addition of Rizing and the CAS Group to Wipro’s service offerings. With all markets, sectors and Global Business Lines now growing in double-digits year on year, we have a strong foundation for next year's growth."
On Friday, Wipro shares shed 2.59 per cent to close at Rs 509.00 a share on BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU