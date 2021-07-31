CIL board approves increase in coal evacuation facility charges

-
State-owned CIL on Saturday said its board has approved a proposal to increase the coal evacuation facility charges.
The board has also approved subsuming rapid loading charges with evacuation facility charges with effect from Sunday, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing.
"Coal India Ltd board has approved...evacuation facility charges be enhanced to Rs 60 per tonne with effect from 1st August, 2021," the filing said.
The boards of CIL arms have been authorised to determine the evacuation facility charges to be charged from the consumers with the provision of annual review with effect from August 1, it said.
Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The maharatna firm is eyeing one billion coal output by 2023-24.
