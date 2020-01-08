Cipla, Glenmark get NPPA nod for inhaler pricing over 'innovative' quotient

The drug pricing regulator has allowed two Mumbai-based pharma majors — Cipla and Glenmark — to have an enhanced pricing for two of their respiratory (inhaler) products on grounds that these were ‘innovative’ from the other similar products available in the market.

In a meeting in December, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority’s (NPPA) expert committee decided to allow Cipla’s Synchrobreathe Inhaler Device a separate price other than the ceiling price already recommended by the regulator. Similarly, for Glenmark’s digital dose counter ...