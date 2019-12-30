Internet shutdowns: Amazon, Flipkart may have lost 18-20% business

Intermittent clampdowns on the internet in December are learnt to have significantly affected online commerce as well as digital payments companies, apart from telcos, in the country. Though none is talking about the extent of the losses, industry sources say e-commerce majors such as Amazon and Flipkart may have witnessed an 18-20 per cent decline in their business volumes this month.

December is usually a busy month for e-commerce companies because the bulk of their business is driven by year-end and festive shopping. A day’s shutdown can heavily affect sales, added sources. The ...