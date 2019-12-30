JUST IN
Creditors of cash-strapped DHFL claim dues worth Rs 87,905.6 crore
Business Standard

Internet shutdowns: Amazon, Flipkart may have lost 18-20% business

E-commerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart witness at least 20% decline in business due to internet shutdowns in India, say sources

Peerzada Abrar & Romita Majumdar  |  Bengaluru/Mumbai 

Intermittent clampdowns on the internet in December are learnt to have significantly affected online commerce as well as digital payments companies, apart from telcos, in the country. Though none is talking about the extent of the losses, industry sources say e-commerce majors such as Amazon and Flipkart may have witnessed an 18-20 per cent decline in their business volumes this month.

December is usually a busy month for e-commerce companies because the bulk of their business is driven by year-end and festive shopping. A day’s shutdown can heavily affect sales, added sources. The ...

First Published: Mon, December 30 2019. 23:33 IST

