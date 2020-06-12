Clix Capital eyes majority stake in cash-starved Lakshmi Vilas Bank

As time runs out for capital-starved Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) to infuse money, AION Capital-backed Clix Capital is in talks to buy a majority stake in the private lender. Highly-placed sources say the private-equity player through its non-banking financial arm Clix Capital may lead the deal as it looks to buy over a 51 per cent stake and a formal letter of intent will be sent to LVB next week.

Clix Capital, a digital-lending NBFC focused on retail, consumer, small business, and equipment loans, has assets under management of roughly Rs 5,000 crore. AION Capital, along with former ...