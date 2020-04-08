Coal India arm SECL takes slew of measures to deal with coronavirus

-
South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), the flagship entity of Coal India Limited (CIL), has taken a slew of measures to deal with the outbreak of Covid-19.
“SECL being the responsible corporate citizen acted swiftly on the advice of Korba district administration and kept its employees on 14-day home quarantine as preventive measure,” the company spokesperson said. The largest coal producing company had quarantined its 83 employees after five of it attended a prayer meeting.
For the prevention of coronavirus, SECL is sanitizing not only its offices, but also the surrounding areas. SECL has so far distributed 64536 masks to the people besides sanitizers, food and essential commodities to the needy.
An additional assistance of Rs 25 lakh had been provided by the company for construction of Quarantine Center in Bilaspur. It is managing a centre in Gevra project area where 50 people have been quarantined. SECL has provided 104 quarantine beds, 88 Isolation and 12 ICU beds at Shahdol, Anuppur, Koriya Umaria, Surajpur and Korba.
