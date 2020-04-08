Coal India arm SECL takes slew of measures to deal with coronavirus

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), the flagship entity of (CIL), has taken a slew of measures to deal with the outbreak of Covid-19.



“ being the responsible corporate citizen acted swiftly on the advice of Korba district administration and kept its employees on 14-day home quarantine as preventive measure,” the company spokesperson said. The largest coal producing company had quarantined its 83 employees after five of it attended a prayer meeting.



For the prevention of coronavirus, is sanitizing not only its offices, but also the surrounding areas. has so far distributed 64536 masks to the people besides sanitizers, food and essential commodities to the needy.





While SECL is making all possible efforts to eradicate the disease at its level, it is also collaborating with the district administration to deal with the situation. The company has given a total financial assistance of Rs 1.75 crore to Korba, Bilaspur, Surajpur, Balrampur, Anuppur, Shahdol and Umaria district administration, the spokesperson said.



An additional assistance of Rs 25 lakh had been provided by the company for construction of Quarantine Center in Bilaspur. It is managing a centre in Gevra project area where 50 people have been quarantined. SECL has provided 104 quarantine beds, 88 Isolation and 12 ICU beds at Shahdol, Anuppur, Koriya Umaria, Surajpur and Korba.