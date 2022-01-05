Coal India CMD gets additional charge of finance portfolio

-
Coal India CMD Pramod Agrawal has been given additional charge of director (finance), the company informed the bourses.
The ministry of coal has entrusted the additional charge of director (finance) to Pramod Agrawal for six months from December 29, 2021 or till the appointment of a regular incumbent.
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) director finance Samiran Dutta had been handling additional charge of the finance portfolio for Coal India.
Dutta has been elevated as chairman and managing director of BCCL.
