Coal India reports 3.4% rise in production to 52 mn tonnes in November

State-owned on Tuesday reported a 3.4 per cent rise in production at 51.7 million tonnes (MT) in November.

The company had posted an output of 50 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

Production during April-November 2020 increased to 334.5 MT, over 330.4 MT in the corresponding period of 2019-20, it added.

Offtake of coal by CIL in November increased to 51.3 MT, as against 47.5 MT in the same month last fiscal.

accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)