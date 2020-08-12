Coal India seeks concession in freight rates, Railways likely to refuse

National miner Ltd (CIL) has sought a concession in from the for supplying coal to power units located at a distance of 700-1400 km. CIL has asked for a 15 per cent concession on for transporting coal to its consumers located in the range. The Indian Railways, however, might turn down this request by CIL.

The request by CIL is in line with its multiple efforts by the company and the Centre to reduce coal imports. The company said the request for concession comes in the wake of Railways offering a 20 per cent distance-based concession in rail freight price for transportation of coal and coke, among other commodities, for distances in excess of 1400 km.

“Extension of freight concession also to customers located in 701 to 1400 Kms could result in substantial domestic coal lifted by them in place of coal sourced from abroad due to lesser cost in coal conveyance,” said a senior executive of the company. CIL’s coal price would then be competitive with the landed price of imported coal and customers might opt for domestic coal, the company said.

However, the national transporter has indicated that it has no plans to give concession for distances between 701 to 1400 km. While this was being considered by the national transporter, after deliberations, officials offered a 20 per cent distance-based concession in rail freight price for transportation of coal and coke, among other commodities, for distances in excess of 1400 km.

The concession is on the normal tariff rate (NTR). However, after applying the concession, freight price should not be less than the NTR for a distance upto 1400 Kms. Effective July 1 of the ongoing year the freight price concession would be valid till June 30, 2021.

“We understood that traffic over 1,400 km is less for the However, coming out with the same sops for 701 to 1400 km will not be viable for the Indian Railways, as majority of the coal traffic for us comes in this distance limit,” said a senior Railways official, requesting anonymity.

Despite this, the Railways is mulling options like giving concessions if a particular customer lifts more than a certain quantity of coal between 701 to 1400 km.

Out of 126 coal based thermal plants linked with CIL, 14 thermal power plants located over 1400 km distance are eligible for the freight concession at present. Executives said this prompted CIL to approach the Railways to seek freight concession for distances from 701 to 1400 km in order to bring more customers under the ambit of the scheme.

“If this happens, it would be a shot-in-the-arm for CIL in its efforts to substitute imported coal with its own produce,” said the executive. CIL had earlier floated several schemes to reduce import of coal, especially the power generation sector.

Owing to the decline in economic activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, coal traffic has seen a decline of 24.52 per cent so far in the current financial year. Coal traffic for the year was seen at 165.16 MT compared to 218.81 Mt during April 1 to August 11 period of 2019-20.

CIL executives said, the price of CIL’s coal is considerably low compared to imported coal. "But statutory levies and rail freight makes the landed cost of its coal less competitive compared to imported coal, particularly in the western and southern parts of India," said the executive.