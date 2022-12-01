JUST IN
Coca-Cola India partners with Adani Digital Labs for product sampling

Beverage major Coca-Cola India on Thursday said it is partnering with Adani Group subsidiary -- Adani Digital Labs -- to optimise the reach of its brands to consumers across the country.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

As part of this, Coca-Cola India is working with Adani Digital Labs to use the consumer-centric platform for product sampling and develop deep consumer insights, a joint statement said.

Coca-Cola is among the first brands to make its products available on this platform, it added.

Under this, select new products under Coca-Cola India's portfolio, namely 'Fanta Apple Delite' and 'Charged by Thums Up' will be made available for sampling at some of India's top airports.

Adani Digital Labs is the digital arm of Adani Group, which allows brands to interact with large numbers of travellers and target customers with high spending and purchasing power.

The platform is currently live at the seven key airports located in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Mangalore, and Thiruvananthapuram & Adani CNG Stations, and will soon be available in many other categories of locations.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 22:15 IST

