Coffee Day Enterprises net loss narrows of Rs 97.11 cr in Dec quarter

CoffeeDayEnterprises Ltdon Tuesday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 97.11 crore for the three months ended December 2020.

The company had posted a net loss ofRs 184.94 crore in the October-December period a year ago,CoffeeDayEnterprises Ltd (CDEL) said in a BSE filing.

CDEL's revenue from operation was down 50.7 per cent at Rs 267.53 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal. In the same period a year ago, it was at Rs542.38 crore.

However, total expenses dropped 44.7 per cent to Rs 413.63 crore in the latest December quarter. In the year-ago period, the same was at Rs 748.62 crore.

CDEL's revenue fromcoffeeand related business stood at Rs 123.72 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 340.75 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from integrated multimodal logistics was down 34.1 per cent at Rs 123.64 crore in the latest December quarter as against Rs 187.58 crore in the year-ago period.

As per the filing, revenue from services rose to Rs 11.63 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 9.32 crore in the same period a year ago.

