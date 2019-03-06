JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Tata Motors, Mahindra provide Indian spark to Geneva Motor Show
Business Standard

Cognizant acquires Ireland-based financial software firm Meritsoft

Meritsoft is best known for its FINBOS platform for after trade processing

BS Reporter 

The Nasdaq-listed firm is also betting big on acquisitions to strengthen its digital capabilities

US-based IT major Cognizant has announced an acquisition of Meritsoft, a privately held financial software company based in Dublin, Ireland, to expand its software-as-a-service platforms.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Meritsoft is best known for its FINBOS platform for after trade processing, an intelligent automation solution for managing taxes, fees, commissions, and cash flow functions between financial institutions.

.

.
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 02:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements