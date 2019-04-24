Coke India posts strong volume growth in Q1 of CY19 on non-fizz sales

-
ALSO READ
Coke adds more fizz to tap local market, brings in new flavoured drinks
After 25 years in India, Coca-Cola is getting ready to reinvent itself
Focus on pricier offerings rings in 14% net profit jump for Coca-Cola India
Inflation leaves Coca-Cola's bottling arm HCCB thirsty in India
Wait for many more local innovations in India: Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey
-
Coca-Cola observed strong volume growth in the India market during January-March period, the company informed its investors on Tuesday.
The Atlanta-headquartered firm has said high growth posted by its India unit, along with China, lifted its performance in the Asia-Pacific region. Better uptake of non-carbonated beverages has a key role in Coke’s superior performance in India during the quarter.
The makers of Minute Maid juices, in fact, gained value share in total non-aerated beverages market, driven by strong performance within China, India and Southeast Asia.
Further, “Aquarius GlucoCharge has shown early signs of success in the fast-growing enhanced hydration category in India,” the company said. Last year, in its bid to mark a presence in ~10-price category, the firm had launched Aquarius GlucoCharge – hydration drink available in an aseptic packaging.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU