Coke India posts strong volume growth in Q1 of CY19 on non-fizz sales

Coca-Cola observed strong volume growth in the India market during January-March period, the company informed its investors on Tuesday.

The Atlanta-headquartered firm has said high growth posted by its India unit, along with China, lifted its performance in the Asia-Pacific region. Better uptake of non-carbonated beverages has a key role in Coke’s superior performance in India during the quarter.

The makers of juices, in fact, gained value share in total non-aerated beverages market, driven by strong performance within China, India and Southeast Asia.

Further, “Aquarius GlucoCharge has shown early signs of success in the fast-growing enhanced hydration category in India,” the company said. Last year, in its bid to mark a presence in ~10-price category, the firm had launched Aquarius GlucoCharge – hydration drink available in an aseptic packaging.