AAI, HAL, OIL among firms on PSU panel's list for examination in FY21

The Committee on public undertakings has selected the (AAI), Limited (HAL), Ltd, among others, for examination during the year 2020-21, according to a release by the Lok Sabha secretariat.

The Committee on Public Undertakings met on July 29 and selected 11 subjects for a comprehensive examination. This includes AAI, Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), Food Corporation of India (FCI), NBCC (India) Limited, National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Limited (HAL), National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), Hindustan Antibiotics Limited and IRCON International Limited.





For Horizontal Study, the Committee will review of the performance of Public Sector Insurance Companies, performance under CSR by Power Sector CPSUs, performance under CSR by Coal Sector CPSUs, Corporate Governance in CPSUs, Review of Performance of Steel Sector CPSUs, Review of Performance of CPSUs in Health Sector, Development and Production of Bio-fuel/Bio-diesel by CPSUs and Evaluation of Research & Development (R & D) activities of Maharatna CPSUs.

Five audit-based reports including those related to the Operational Performance of NMDC Limited will also be examined.