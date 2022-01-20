Convergence Energy Services floats biggest ever tender for electric buses

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), today announced the floating of a request for proposals for the biggest ever order for electric buses, under the ‘Grand Challenge’ scheme. This would include homogenised demand for aggregated across five major cities.

The move is designed to give a big thrust to the adoption of for public transport in the country. It is also a major step in the series of initiatives to fulfill the commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India a net-zero emission nation by 2050 and getting closer to achieving Energy Independence by 2047, CESL said in a statement.

The scheme entails 100 per cent and aims to reduce the operating costs for cities, remove bottlenecks of procuring e-buses by State, Transport Undertakings (STUs), institute best-in-class practices and operating standards, and enable operational and passenger efficiencies by evolving into a platform for modernization of city bus, CESL said in a statement on Thursday.

"Standardising tendering conditions in diverse cities is a big step towards the transformation of public transport in India. Participation in the Grand Challenge is a commendable effort from STUs, who I am sure will stand to gain from economies of scale through the aggregation of demand by CESL,” said Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

Adding to the above, Kailash Gahlot, Transport & Environment Minister of Delhi said Delhi has requested 1500 buses under the Grand Challenge and stands ready to offer state subsidies where they are required. “We are aggressively pursuing electric mobility – and I commend CESL for its efforts to standardize the terms and conditions for how this is delivered,” he said.

The cities to be covered under this “Grand Challenge” are Bangalore, Delhi, Surat, Hyderabad, and Kolkata in the first phase. The first lot of e-buses are expected to hit the roads by July this year. Through this scheme, CESL aims to deploy 5450 single decker buses and 130 double decker buses.

CESL intends to enhance its support to state governments in achieving their electric mobility targets as well as further build an infrastructure for electric mobility in the country.

The benefits of participating in the scheme include lower prices realized due to aggregated demand, high quality benchmarked technology, access to FAME-II incentives, access to state incentives, air quality improvement, and access to domestic and international sources of finances. Keeping in mind the changing environment where climate change related issues and energy independence have turned the focus on EVs, CESL will later be expanding support to more cities.

‘The real meaning of aggregation across cities under an OPEX (operating expense) model is actually homogenization. This Grand Challenge Tender represents efforts by so many people – STUs, OEMs, financiers, Niti Aayog, DHI and of course my colleagues. This is the biggest ever scheme in the world – and is based on an innovative, asset-light model that make it possible for STUs to deploy affordably and at scale,’ said Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, CESL in the statement.