LIC shares decline over 3% to hit record low after Q4 net slips 18%
Core sector output expands by 8.4% in April vs 4.9% in March: Govt data

The output of eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity had expanded by 4.9 per cent in March 2022.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India's core sector growth down to 19-month low of 1.8% in January
The core sector had witnessed an exceptionally high growth rate of 62.6 per cent in April 2021 mainly due to the low base effect.

Eight infrastructure sectors grew by 8.4 per cent in April against 62.6 per cent expansion in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The output of crude oil contracted by 0.9 per cent against a 2.1 per cent decline in April, the data showed.

First Published: Tue, May 31 2022. 17:58 IST

