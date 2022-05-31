Religare Enterprises, Religare Finvest settle Sebi case; pay Rs 10.5 cr

and on Tuesday settled with markets regulator a case pertaining to alleged financial mismanagement and diversion of funds after collectively paying Rs 10.5 crore towards settlement fees.

Individually, Ltd (REL) and Ltd (RFL) paid Rs 5.42 crore and Rs 5.08 crore towards settlement amount respectively, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a settlement order.

The order came after the two filed an application with proposing to settle the regulatory violations "without admitting or denying the findings" through a settlement order.

"The pending enforcement proceedings for the alleged default ...are settled qua the applicants," said in its order, adding that it will not initiate enforcement action against them for the default.

Sebi had received complaints alleging financial mismanagement and diversion of funds primarily in RFL, a subsidiary of REL which is a listed company, for the benefit of the promoters/promoter group .

Thereafter, the regulator conducted an investigation wherein it was observed that RFL was part of a fraudulent and deceptive scheme and acted in a fraudulent manner which led to diversion of funds to the tune of Rs 2,473.66 crore through a material subsidiary of REL for the ultimate benefit of promoters, the order noted.

Further, it was observed that the consolidated financials of REL were not true and fair and were misleading to the shareholders of the listed company. It was also observed that despite repeated adverse observations from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding RFL's corporate loan book, REL did not disclose the same to the stock exchange till 2017, it added.

Accordingly, the regulator initiated proceedings against the entities and issued show-cause notice in November 2020 to them for violating PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) and LODR (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) rules.

Pending enforcement proceedings, the two proposed to settle the matter upon payment of settlement amounts.

Following this, Sebi's committee recommended the case for settlement on payment of fee.

