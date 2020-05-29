JUST IN
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund voting to commence from June 9
Business Standard

Corona warriors for markets: Ambani, Adani stocks rise most since lockdown

The Bajaj group is the only one on the list of 12 conglomerates to be down - 1 per cent - since the lockdown came into effect, thanks to the hammering of stocks of non-banking financial companies.

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Eight leading promoter-controlled business houses have emerged as the new Corona warriors for the stock market, with their group market capitalisation rising faster than the 23 per cent gain for the entire universe of companies listed on the BSE. Of these, six have outperformed the broad market substantially.

They are the Mukesh Ambani, Bharti, Adani, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, and Shiv Nadar groups, clocking 30 per cent plus gains. The Aditya Birla and Radhakishan Damani groups too have beaten the average increase since the lockdown. Growth has been calculated on the basis of the market cap of ...

First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 00:47 IST

