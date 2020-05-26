JUST IN
Crompton Consumer: Cost control, market share gains lend comfort

Covid creeping into industrial units; companies, workers face new hurdles

On Sunday, Hyundai Motor had said that in the first week of its operation, three of its employees showed mild symptoms of cough and cold and was tested positive for Covid-19

T E Narasimhan & Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

Even as the government is allowing industries to open their manufacturing units, it is subject to various restrictions. The industrial units in Chennai have already reported more than 20 Covid-19 positive cases in a short period of resuming operations with limited number of workers.

The challenges faced by the companies include getting more tests done at an affordable cost, and keeping up the operations despite some of the employees are tested positive, among others. On Sunday, Hyundai Motor India Ltd has said that in the first week of its operation, which started on May 8, 2020, three ...

First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 06:43 IST

