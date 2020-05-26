Covid creeping into industrial units; companies, workers face new hurdles

Even as the government is allowing industries to open their manufacturing units, it is subject to various restrictions. The industrial units in Chennai have already reported more than 20 Covid-19 positive cases in a short period of resuming operations with limited number of workers.

The challenges faced by the companies include getting more tests done at an affordable cost, and keeping up the operations despite some of the employees are tested positive, among others. On Sunday, Hyundai Motor India Ltd has said that in the first week of its operation, which started on May 8, 2020, three ...