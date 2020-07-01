Covid-19: Here's how FMCG firms are going directly to the consumer

On the one hand, there are lockdown-induced supply chain disruptions, circumspect shopkeepers and the unwillingness of the customer to step out. On the other hand, there is a constant demand for food products and even stockpiling by consumers.

FMCG companies have stepped into the resultant gaps and have started to explore direct-to-consumer (DTC) distribution channels. Going beyond the dominant general trade, the fast-emerging modern trade and even traditional e-commerce — say grocery delivery platforms or marketplaces — these companies are reaching the customer's doorstep ...