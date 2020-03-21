Covid-19: IKEA closes its Hyderabad stores, tells public to shop online

In the backdrop of pandemic, IKEA has closed its store in Hyderabad from today till further notice.

"In the interest of the safety of our customers and co-workers, we are temporarily closing the IKEA Hyderabad store for the public with effect from March 20, 3 pm until further notice," read an official statement of IKEA.

We are temporarily closing the IKEA Hyderabad store for the public with effect from March 20, 3 PM until further notice. If you’re in Hyderabad, Mumbai or Pune, you can still continue shopping at https://t.co/hRYN9Hn6eZ.

Read more at https://t.co/meg75E08sa

Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/dpJ1qx8Eew — IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) March 19, 2020

IKEA in the statement also said that the public can continue shopping from their online portal.

"If you are in Hyderabad, Mumbai or Pune, you can still continue shopping at IKEA.in," it added.

The the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday had confirmed that two Indonesian nationals have tested positive for the deadly virus in Telangana.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India ramps up testing to include all pneumonia patients

The total number of positive cases in the state has reached 19.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 236, including foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.





IKEA response: Read here