Covid-19 impact: FMCG growth to be flat in 2020, says Nielsen survey

The country’s Rs 4.3-trillion fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market will see a flat growth for the current calendar year because of the nearly 18 per cent decline seen in the April-June period, market research agency Nielsen said on Thursday.
This was the quarter that saw the full impact of the nationwide lockdown that kicked in from March 25. The figure excludes e-commerce sales. If e-commerce sales are added, June quarter decline is 17.1 per cent, Nielsen said.
