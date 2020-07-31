JUST IN
Covid-19 impact: FMCG growth to be flat in 2020, says Nielsen survey

Flat growth will be on account of 18 per cent decline in April-June quarter

Topics
Coronavirus | FMCG sector | Lockdown

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

The analysts also say that weak domestic remittances (due to reverse migration) and weak perishables output (in the past few months) do not leave rural households to spend much on FMCG and other products
April-June quarter saw the full impact of the nationwide lockdown that kicked in from March 25

The country’s Rs 4.3-trillion fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market will see a flat growth for the current calendar year because of the nearly 18 per cent decline seen in the April-June period, market research agency Nielsen said on Thursday.

This was the quarter that saw the full impact of the nationwide lockdown that kicked in from March 25. The figure excludes e-commerce sales. If e-commerce sales are added, June quarter decline is 17.1 per cent, Nielsen said.


First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 00:28 IST

