JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Bonanza after curbs: India Inc goes all out to woo buyers amid Covid-19
Business Standard

Covid-19 impact: MakeMyTrip to lay off 350 staff as travel ban bites

it's become clear that there are certain lines of business that are deeply affected and will take much longer than the others to recover, says its CEO Rajesh Magow

Topics
Coronavirus | MakeMyTrip

BS Reporter 

Make My Trip

MakeMyTrip will be laying off 350 employees, as the Covid-19 impact on travel continues to hurt the travel industry.

"Over the past two months, we have analysed the impact closely and have spent considerable time thinking about the path to business recovery. As a result, it’s become clear that there are certain lines of business that are deeply affected and will take much longer than the others to recover. As we revisited some of our strategies, it is evident that the pandemic has changed the context and viability of some of our business lines," said Rajesh Magow, CEO, in an email to employees.

First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 02:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU