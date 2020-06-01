Covid-19 impact: MakeMyTrip to lay off 350 staff as travel ban bites

will be laying off 350 employees, as the Covid-19 impact on travel continues to hurt the travel industry.

"Over the past two months, we have analysed the impact closely and have spent considerable time thinking about the path to business recovery. As a result, it’s become clear that there are certain lines of business that are deeply affected and will take much longer than the others to recover. As we revisited some of our strategies, it is evident that the pandemic has changed the context and viability of some of our business lines," said Rajesh Magow, CEO, in an email to employees.