Covid-19: MIAL headed for debt restructuring under RBI's special window

Lenders may take Mumbai International Airports Ltd (MIAL), a GVK- group entity, for restructuring under RBI’s special window for Covid-19 impacted sectors and corporates.

Aviation and related infrastructure is one of the most impacted sectors due to the sharp economic downturn caused by restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the (Covid-19) pandemic.

A senior executive with a private bank said that because of Covid impact, Mumbai International Airport needs restructuring. It would happen in due process because of the large loan. "It will have to wait for K V Kamath panel recommendation. Then, lenders will take call on restructuring. Definitely, airport is one such business that needs restructuring," he added. The lender has exposure to MIAL, which has already availed moratorium on repayments under Reserve Bank of India’s steps aimed at addressing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

RBI has formed a panel under the chairmanship of K V Kamath to advise on debt restructuring of corporate borrowers facing stress due to the pandemic. It is expected to suggest industry specific parameters to ensure that genuine cases come up and get prompt support.





ALSO READ: MIAL scam: ED files money laundering case against GVK group co, promoters

In 2017, the airport infrastructure company had also restructured its loans worth over Rs 10,600-crore with its consortium of bankers.

A senior public sector official said that the two income streams for airports – space rented out and sale at retail outlets – had been impacted. "It will take long time to see any improvement, given the severity economic shock. The reworking of payments (by borrower) may be one option," he said.

"The three sectors which have been affected the most due to the Covid-19 pandemic are aviation, travel and tourism and hospitality," the official said.

Early this month rating agency CRISIL downgraded its rating on Rs 350 crore term loans against real estate deposits (RESD loans) of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to 'C' from 'B'.

CRISIL also downgraded the ratings on the remaining bank loan facilities, including project loans. The ratings continue to be on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications'.

The downgrade in ratings on project and ADF loans reflects low visibility in cash flows against debt servicing requirement in the near term. Liquidity challenges have increased on account of limited accrual generation due to curtailed airport operations.

Also there are uncertainties around usage of cash balance in escrow account due to pending judgement in Delhi High Court regarding payment of annual concession fee to Airports Authority of India (AAI).

has upcoming debt servicing obligations of around Rs 65 crore on project loans in September 2020. Also, there is limited visibility on treatment of accrued interest of around Rs 147 crore for the period of moratorium from March to August 2020.

State bank of India has added its portion of accrued interest of around Rs 146 crore to the principal and the total accrued interest is around Rs 293 crore for the period of moratorium, CRISIL added.