Covid-19 outbreak: Govt eases AGM deadline for certain section of companies

Providing a relaxation in compliance requirements, the government has given time till September-end for a certain section of to conduct their



The relaxed deadline would be applicable only for whose financial year ended on December 2019, the corporate affairs ministry said on Tuesday, amid the pandemic and nationwide lockdown.



Under the Act, 2013, companies have to hold their (AGMs) within nine months from the end of their financial year.



The ministry said it has received several representations from stakeholders with regard to difficulty in holding AGMs for companies whose financial year ended on December 31, 2019, due to COVID-19 related social distancing norms and consequential restrictions.



"... if the companies whose financial year (other than first financial year) has ended on December 31, 2019, hold their AGM for such financial year within a period of nine months from the closure of the financial year (ie. by 30th September 2020), the same shall not be viewed as a violation," it said in a circular.



According to the ministry, a company can hold its AGM within six months from the closure of the financial year and not later 15 months from the date of last AGM.

