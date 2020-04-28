Covid-19 outbreak: Time running out for just-in-time inventory system

As corporate India braces for a post Covid-19 world, many CEOs are pressing ahead with fundamental changes in the factory and its supply chains, including more automation, localisation, ending just-in-time production, the way they work, and opting for larger warehouses. Some of these issues are contentious and opinions can be divided, depending on what line of business you are in and what levels of automation you have.

The processing plant of automotive paints firm Nippon Paints India is 80 per cent automated. But only 50 per cent of the filling plant is automated and the packaging ...