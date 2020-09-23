Covid-19 pandemic spurs matured-stage start-ups to advance their IPO plans

Several mature startups, including ecommerce and payments firms, are now looking at taking the IPO route for raising funds and giving exits to early investors. While most of them were expected to tap the public market at some point of time and a few had openly stated their intent, their plans appear to have been advanced owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the past few days, many companies, including fashion etailer Nykaa, food delivery platform Zomato, logistics and delivery firm Delhivery, insurance discovery platform Policybazaar, eyewear retail chain and even the likes of Byju’s have openly spoken about their IPO plans. The others, who are believed to be mulling a public listing, include Walmart owned and PhonePe, and online bill payment platform

Experts believe while the IPO plans have been accelerated partly due to ongoing pandemic, this was bound to happen soon given the maturity of the ecosystem. “Covid-19 has helped establish the business models of ecommerce which has led them to see a better demand on their platforms, hence an IPO is the next strategy in place for them,” said Pinakiranjan Mishra, consumer leader at EY India.

Speaking at a recent event, Falguni Nayar, founder of said that her company was seeing an acceleration in both sales and profitability as a result of which the online fashion retailer’s IPO plans may be advanced. recently kickstarted its IPO 2020 campaign by elevating its Senior Vice-President Chandan Joshi to role of the company’s co-founder and CEO. In a recent meeting with Business Standard, BYJU’s founder & CEO Byju Raveendran said that the company was quite clear with its intent to go for a public offer, though it is yet to decide the timeframe for this.

“We strongly felt that the Indian ecosystem has reached that juncture where should be the direction the larger unicorns should take and over the next 5 years there should be a start upindex too,” says Ashish Fafadia, partner at early stage VC firm Blume Ventures.

Recent media report suggested that ecommerce major is preparing for an overseas listing as early as 2021 which could potentially value the firm at up to $50 billion. Flipkart's IPO, in fact, has been pending for quite some time. “Walmart's only loss has come from Flipkart, which did gain traction during the pandemic, but has not been able to resurface on books. Flipkart's marketplace and wholesale business saw their losses rising to more than 69 per cent in 2019, to Rs 5,459 crore. The only way can stand against the likes of Amazon is with an IPO,” said Somdutta Singh, founder and CEO of e-commerce management firm Assiduus Global.

However, going public may prevent valuations from growing as fast as they did before the listing. “However, the positive side is that will be focused on fine-tuning business models and ensure that they have profitability in sight,” explains Fafadia of Blume Venture.

Some of these are also expecting to raise capital from public market given the fact that venture capital and private equity investment into the startup space has taken a hit during the pandemic, especially sectors outside online education and commerce. Moreover, an end to funding from the Chinese investors such as Alibaba and Tencent is expected to be another reason.

“Larger companies such as unicorns are interested in expanding their funnel for sources of large amounts of capital they need for their journey. By accessing public markets, they are looking to open up another pool of capital. This is also crucial in light of the recent norms restricting investments from Chinese players,” said Anup Jain, managing partner at Orios Venture Partners.

Some of the startup players, including Flipkart and Policybazaar, have expressed interest in listing abroad. While online insurance company Policybazaar is eyeing a Nasdaq listing by September next year at a valuation of $3.5 billion, Flipkart is likely to choose between Singapore, or the US for the IPO.

The current legal framework doesn’t allow Indian companies to directly list abroad, before getting themselves listed in Indian stock exchanges. Hence, many companies such as MakeMyTrip have set up parent entities in other countries to be eligible for a foreign listing. Further, companies like Reliance Industries and Infosys have used the American Depository Receipts (ADR)/Global Depository Receipts (GDR) route, for accessing foreign capital.

With the Lok Sabha, however, passing the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on Saturday, public companies will now be allowed to list certain class of securities in foreign jurisdictions.

“Companies which have a good international branding and market value can initiate listing on foreign stock exchanges under this norm. In the long-term, this will be a positive step as it will help Indian companies to be more self-reliant in terms of capital,” said Salman Waris, managing partner at specialist technology law firm TechLegis Advocates & Solicitors.