CRISIL postpones 33rd AGM due on April 21 amid coronavirus outbreak

Credit rating firm has postponed its 33rd annual general meeting (AGM), which was scheduled to be held later this month on April 21, in view of the pandemic.

"The prevailing lockdown and restrictions on mass congregations in Mumbai, which commenced on March 21, 2020, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, constrained the company from fully completing the dispatch of physical copies of the annual report to our shareholders," said in a regulatory filing.

It also added that the current circumstances do not allow smooth and safe conduct of the AGM and keeping in mind the safety of all stakeholders, in line with the government advisories on Covid-19, the board of directors had decided to postpone the meeting.





The company will announce a new date for the AGM in due course. The e-voting processes for the AGM and the dividend payment date also stand postponed.

However, the book closure, announced earlier by the company for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders for the final dividend, will remain unchanged on April 7 and 8 (Tuesday and Wednesday).

"Accordingly, the dividend, when approved by the members at the rescheduled AGM of the company, will be made payable to those members whose names appear on the register as on the aforesaid book closure date," the ratings agency said.

Shares of were trading at Rs 1,251.95 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, up 2.54 per cent from their previous close.