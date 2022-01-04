Cross-border B2B e-commerce player Geniemode raises $7 mn in series A round

The global B2B cross-border e-commerce company, Geniemode, has raised $7 million in led by Info Edge Ventures within four months of its $2.25 million seed round.

The company has customers ranging from small independent retailers to large retail chains in the US, LatAm, UK, EU and Australia. To cater to this demand, the company is working with more than 100 suppliers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The funding proceeds will be used to scale the firm’s tech platform, expand geographically, boost its design capability and expand the buyer and vendor base.

Speaking about the new investment, Amit Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, Geniemode said, “We are very excited to have Info Edge Ventures double down on their conviction in us in quick succession. We’ll utilize the fresh capital to bolster tech & product development, accelerate expansion in existing markets & enter new markets.”

Tanuj Gangwani, CFO & Co-Founder, Geniemode said, “We are focused on becoming the top platform of choice for all international buyers across home, furniture, fashion & accessories and other design-led categories. Our goal is to offer a wide range of products, higher flexibility on MOQs, better pricing coupled with tech solutions to make the entire process of sourcing smooth & hassle-free. We now have a presence in the US and UK to strengthen our reach amongst international customers. We are on track to hit $100 million in annualised topline in the next twelve months.”

Kitty Agarwal, Partner at Info Edge Ventures, commented, “We are excited to strengthen our partnership with the Geniemode team as they emerge as the platform of choice for global buyers in furniture, home, fashion and allied categories.”