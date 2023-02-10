Crown Worldwide opens third phase of records management centre in Chennai

Crown Worldwide Group, a large privately-held group of international in and related services, announced the opening of the third phase of its state-of-art records management centre in Chennai on Friday.

With the completion of the third phase at an investment of about $2 million, the unit now has a storage capacity of over 1.8 million standard carton equivalent (SCEs), with additional 40,000 SCE of vault storage, encompassing the latest technology and security features for safekeeping of vital documents and records.

Crown has been operating in India for the past 26 years, and has records management centres in 13 locations: New Delhi, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. The facility will foster deeper engagement with clients in the financial services, healthcare, legal, manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries, the company said.

The unit is equipped with advanced fire suppression systems, CCTV surveillance, and biometric access control to ensure the safety and security of the records stored. The centre is also climate-controlled to protect the records from extreme temperature and humidity.

The unit will enable Crown Records Management to offer its customers in Chennai and surrounding areas with a range of records management services including document storage, document imaging, and document destruction. This expansion will also create additional employment opportunities in the region.

"We are delighted to inaugurate the third phase of our records centre in Chennai," said Tze Shen Kong, CEO Asia, Crown Worldwide Group. "This expansion will allow us to better serve our customers in the region and contribute to the growth of the local economy."

“Since the acquisition of land in 2013 for our second wholly-owned state-of-the-art facility, our Chennai operation has witnessed unprecedented growth, with the construction of a vault and a servicing office in Asthinapuram. Based on request plus feedback from our existing and new BFSI (Banking and Financial Services Industry) customers, we have been able to deliver enhanced value in this important market. We look to maintain the growth trend in this market in the near future in addition to our growing digital services,” said Srinivas Krishnan, Regional Managing Director–South Asia, Crown Worldwide Group.