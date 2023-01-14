D-Mart's Dec quarter profit up 6.7% to Rs 589.64 crore, sales rise 25.5%

-
ALSO READ
Review, GMP, valuations: Should you subscribe to Electronics Mart IPO?
D-Mart's Q2 net profit up 64.13% to Rs 685.71 crore; sales up 36.6%
D-Mart owner Avenue Supermarts' Q3 revenue rises 24.7% to Rs 11,305 cr
Avenue Supermarts slips 3% to hit 8-week low after margin squeeze in Q2
Electronics Mart IPO subscribed 1.7x on Day-1 on retail, QIB interest
-
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported a 6.71 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 589.64 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2022.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 552.53 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, said Avenue Supermarts in a BSE filing.
Its revenue from operations was up 25.50 per cent to Rs 11,569.05 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 9,217.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Avenue Supermarts' total expenses were at Rs 10,788.86 crore, up 27.02 per cent in the third quarter of FY2022-23 against Rs 8,493.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 15:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU