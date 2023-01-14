JUST IN
Business Standard

D-Mart's Dec quarter profit up 6.7% to Rs 589.64 crore, sales rise 25.5%

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, reported a 6.71% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 589.64 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2022

Topics
D-Mart | Avenue Supermarts | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

DMart
A DMart store in Mumbai (Photo: Bloomberg)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported a 6.71 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 589.64 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 552.53 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, said Avenue Supermarts in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 25.50 per cent to Rs 11,569.05 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 9,217.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Avenue Supermarts' total expenses were at Rs 10,788.86 crore, up 27.02 per cent in the third quarter of FY2022-23 against Rs 8,493.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 15:55 IST

