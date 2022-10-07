Dabur enters peanut butter market with 'Real Health Peanut Butter' range

Ltd, one of the major fast moving consumer goods entered into the Butter market and expanded its Réal portfolio with the launch of Réal Health Butter range.

Réal Butter range will be available in 4 variants – 100 per cent natural crunchy 350g, 100 per cent natural creamy 350g, chocolate creamy 350g priced at Rs. 185, and additionally a 1Kg variant of 100 per cent natural crunchy priced at Rs. 499. This is an E-commerce first launch. Réal Chocolate peanut butter has been launched during the Big Billion Days event by Flipkart.

“Réal Health 100 per cent natural peanut butter is a delicious spread made with a single ingredient - a bold variety of peanut handpicked from Saurashtra belt in Gujarat. This peanut butter has No added sugar, salt & oil,” said Smerth Khanna, head of ecommerce and modern trade, Ltd

He also said that it is a good source of antioxidants, has no trans fats, is gluten free and made with non-GMO peanuts. It is ideal for a quick bread spread, pouring into smoothies, drizzling onto pancakes, dipping fruits or even relishing directly off the spoon.

“With the expansion of our Réal portfolio, we aim to strengthen our Réal health proposition by launching convenient and healthy products to strengthen the brand equity beyond juices,” said Rajat Mathur, Ltd AGM-Consumer Marketing.

Peanut butter is actively used as a replacement to dairy based butter and as a daily dose of protein, he said.

He also said that peanut butter consumption has been gradually picking up and is a protein intake proposition in a convenient format and consumers use peanut butter as a bread spread, in shakes, cereals and as a ready dip with crackers.