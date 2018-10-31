Dabur India's Q2 net profit jumps 4% to Rs 3.7 bn, income up 8% to Rs 22 bn

FMCG major Wednesday reported a 4.10 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3.77 billion for the second quarter ended September, 2018 helped by growth of the core business in the domestic market.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3.62 billion in the July-September quarter a-year-ago, said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review, was up by 7.97 per cent to Rs 22.06 billion, as against Rs 20.43 billion in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

"Despite higher competitive intensity, we have sustained a good growth momentum in the domestic FMCG business with our key brands reporting strong market share gains during the quarter," CEO said.

Dabur's total expenses were at Rs 17.32 billion as against Rs 15.92 billion, up 8.81 per cent.

During the September quarter, Dabur's sales in the international markets was "muted" due to currency devaluation headwinds in the key overseas markets.

"Performance in our international business was relatively muted due to the weakness in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and currency devaluations in markets like Turkey," Duggal added.

Its revenue from consumer care business was up by 10.03 per cent to Rs 17.76 billion in the second quarter of FY 2018-19 as against Rs 16.14 billion in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from food business was at Rs 2.89 billion, up 2.33 per cent as against Rs 2.82 billion in the year-ago period.

Revenue from the retail business stood at Rs 283.3 million during the quarter, up by 6.94 per cent, as against Rs 264.9 million.

Share of Dabur India was trading at Rs 381.95 on the BSE, down by 3.28 per cent from the previous close.