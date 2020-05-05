Dabur looks to sharpen its herbal edge as ayurvedic products get a push

Over the past few weeks the AYUSH ministry has stepped up its thrust towards ayurvedic cures and natural immunity boosters and a host of companies, large and small, have jumped in with special products or revamped age-old formulations that offer strength and vitality against a killer-virus.

And Dabur, once the only major purveyor of branded ayurveda-based products in the country is doing the same, while it looks to regain its positioning leverage to keep the brand abreast of the times. Besides sharpening its ayurvedic messaging, the company is also extending the tag to a larger ...