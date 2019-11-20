Dabur's expansion strategy, growth potential justify its premium valuation

Shares of Dabur, which owns popular consumer brands like Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Hajmola, are currently trading at 43 times the company’s FY21 estimated earnings — a 15 per cent premium to its historical five-year average of one-year forward valuation.

This might appear high against the backdrop of slowing consumption, but Dabur’s measures to sustain healthy growth rates through network expansion, product premiumisation, etc, seem to justify the valuation. According to Nitin Gupta, analyst at SBICAP Securities, “Dabur’s premium valuation is justified ...