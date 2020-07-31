Dalmia Bharat Sugar's Q1 net profit jumps over two-folds to Rs 125.86 cr

Sugar and Industries Ltd on Friday posted more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 125.86 crore for the June quarter on robust revenue.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 54.39 crore in the same quarter year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income in the said quarter rose to Rs 897.99 crore as against Rs 594.31 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue also includes Rs 131.57 crore sugar export subsidy accounted during the quarter for undertaking exports in 2019-20 season as per the government's maximum admissible export quantity (MAEQ), the filing said.

Expenses increased by 37.87 per cent to Rs 724.70 crore from Rs 525.61 crore in the said period.

The company said it has started production and sale of hand sanitizers.

Shares of the company settled marginally higher by 0.61 per cent at Rs 123.80 apiece on the BSE.