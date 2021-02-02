Data of 2.5 mn Airtel users in J&K allegedly leaked; telco says no breach

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel tops Nov user additions, increases base to 335 mn: Trai data
Bernstein initiates coverage on Bharti Airtel with an 'outperform' rating
Bharti Airtel Q2: Stable qtr in the offing; losses to contract, ARPU rise
Bharti Airtel rallies 10% on strong operational performance in Q2
Bharti Airtel advances 4% on strong gross subscriber additions in September
-
Data of around 25 lakh Bharti Airtel subscribers of Jammu and Kashmir circle, including Aadhaar numbers, address and date of birth, has reportedly been leaked by hackers, even as the telecom operator denied any breach in its servers.
A sample of the leaked database was shared on Twitter by cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia which shows masked details of the subscribers.
Rajaharia also shared a video of an email conversation between Bharti Airtel and the hackers with the name of 'Red Rabbit Team'.
The video shows that the hackers informed Bharti Airtel about the breach in December and demanded money.
"Hackers have claimed that they have access to pan-India data of Airtel subscribers and they only uploaded a sample of subscribers data from Jammu and Kashmir.
"It may be possible that the hacker may have uploaded a shell (malicious software code) in Airtel servers. During the Covid-19 peak period several companies could not focus on security and their data was breached," Rajaharia said.
The hackers also uploaded the subscriber data on a website, but it was not accessible later.
When contacted, a Bharti Airtel spokesperson denied any breach of the company's servers.
"Airtel takes great pride in deploying various measures to safeguard the privacy of its customers. In this specific case, we confirm that there is no data breach at our end.
"In fact, the claims made by this group reveal glaring inaccuracies and a large proportion of the data records do not even belong to Airtel. We have already apprised the relevant authorities of the matter," the spokesperson said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU