Delhi HC orders status quo on $3.4 bn Future Group-Reliance Retail deal

The on Tuesday asked Ltd (FRL) to maintain status quo with respect to its $3.4 billion deal with This should give interim relief to Jeff Bezos-led e-commerce giant as it battles to thwart Kishore Biyani-headed Future Group's asset sales to Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance.

“Hearing Amazon's plea, the has granted interim relief to Amazon, directing all authorities and parties to maintain status quo on the deal until a detailed decision in the matter is made,” said Salman Waris, managing partner at technology law firm TechLegis Advocates and Solicitors, after analysing the developments. “The court’s direction to maintain ‘Status Quo' in Reliance-FRL stake sale means the deal is effectively put on hold till a final decision in the matter is reached, this was effectively what had pleaded.”

The was hearing Amazon's plea. has alleged that Future violated contracts by agreeing to sell its retail assets to rival last year. Future denies any wrongdoing. The matter was before Justice JR Midha.

ALSO READ: Raising funds from investors will be easier: Helios Capital's Samir Arora

Amazon had sought the implementation of the October 25, 2020, order of the HC seeking an injunction against the founders and other respondents and also their detention in civil prison.

Amazon’s plea had also sought the enforcement of the Emergency Award restraining from going ahead with its deal with It had asked seizure of assets for violating a Singapore arbitration court’s order to temporarily halt the group’s deal with Reliance.

According to the Delhi High Court order dated February 02, 2021, the Court is of the prima facia view that the Emergency Arbitrator is an Arbitrator. The Emergency Arbitrator has rightly proceeded against respondent No.2; the order dated 25th October 2020 is not a nullity, according to the documents, seen by Business Standard. It said the order dated 25th October 2020 is an order under Section 17(1) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. This Court is of the view that the order dated 25th October 2020 is appealable under Section 37 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. This Court is of the clear view that the order dated 25th October 2020 is enforceable as an order of this Court under Section 17(2) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. The detailed reasons shall be given in the reserved order.

“This Court is satisfied that immediate orders are necessary to protect the rights of the petitioner till the pronouncement of the reserved order,” said the order.

It said in that view of the matter, the respondents are directed to maintain status quo as on today (Tuesday) at 04:50pm, till the pronouncement of the reserved order. The respondents are directed to file an affidavit to place on record the actions taken by them after 25th October, 2020 and the present status of all those actions, within 10 days. All the concerned authorities are directed to maintain status quo with respect to all matters in violation of the order dated 25th October, 2020 and shall file the status report with respect to the present status within 10 days of the receipt of this order. The other prayers of the petitioner shall be considered in the reserved order, according to the documents.

“We have the utmost respect for the Indian legal system and appreciate the interim order of the Hon’ble Delhi High Court to uphold the enforceability of the Emergency Arbitrator’s order and maintain status quo,” said an Amazon spokesperson on Tuesday evening.

Earlier the Court had suggested that Amazon and should attempt to resolve their differences amicably and out of the court. The court had suggested that the matter can be referred to two retired Supreme Court judges.

On Tuesday, the legal counsel representing informed the court that it will create tremendous confusion to have talks with Amazon and it did not concede to the suggestion.

Senior Advocate Gopal Subramanium who appeared for Amazon told the court that it has initiated Arbitration before SIAC (Singapore International Arbitration Centre) and was willing to enter into a purposive dialogue.

However, the legal counsel appearing for Future Coupon mentioned that it echos to the statement made by Future Retail. “A lot of water has flown under the bridge. ED has also started investigation thanks to their stand,” said Senior Advocate Vikram Nankani for Future Coupons, according to law platform Bar & Bench.

ALSO READ: Auto margins could come under near-term pressure on higher duties

In August 2020, struck a $3.4-billion asset sale deal with (RIL). Amazon then sent a legal notice to Future, alleging the retailer’s deal breached an agreement with the American e-commerce giant. In 2019, Amazon had acquired a 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons, the promoter entity of Future Retail for about Rs 1,500 crore.

Subramanium in his rejoinder submissions told the court that the agreement with FRL was actually the agreement which was driven by Biyanis to induce Amazon. He mentioned that Biyanis wanted to collaborate with strategic foreign investors.

He told the court that FRL required FCPL (Future Coupons Pvt Ltd) consent in case of disposal of retail assets. Subramanium said Amazon's consent was necessary before FCPL could give consent to FRL.

He told the court that after having reaped the benefit and they (Future) say that all of this is illegal and that's why Emergency Arbitrator (SIAC) said it was in breach.

The next phase of arbitration proceedings between Amazon and Future Group is expected to begin soon in Singapore, according to the sources.