Deal with Tellurian for 40-year gas supply no longer exists: Petronet LNG

and US-based Tellurian Inc do not have an agreement any more according to Petronet’s Managing Director and CEO A K Singh.

Responding to queries from Business Standard, Singh said, “I think the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has not been extended. As on today there is no MoU with us.”

Singh was answering a question on the present status of the agreement between and Tellurian. Under the terms of agreement, the two were to finalise an investment deal by December 2020. This was after an earlier extension to the agreement that had lapsed in March 2020.

When asked about the reason for another extension not being sought, Singh said, “It is not from Petronet LNG, it is from their (Tellurian’s) side, we did not get any request for extension,” indicating that the deal agreement stands annulled.

In November 2020, officials from had started distancing themselves from the Tellurian deal agreement. They suggested that the agreement was non-binding and was just to explore the possibilities of a deal that had not emerged till then.

This MoU was signed between Petronet LNG and Tellurian during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Houston in September 2019. It was projected as one of the largest foreign investments in the US to ship shale gas abroad. The agreement was for buying 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of Liquefied Natural Gas from Tellurian’s proposed Driftwood LNG terminal for 40 years. Petronet was also supposed to make an equity investment of $2.5 billion for an 18 per cent stake in Driftwood. All these plans are now

Singh said that Petronet LNG is still on the lookout for more gas suppliers. He said, “We are in need for a lot of gas for our country. We are expanding our terminals and expanding new terminal. India is not specific to any company, country or party. Wherever we get the best deal, we will be proceeding on that. There are no particular terms under which we are proposing to proceed.”

Commenting on the existing long-term deal with Qatar for importing 7.5 mtpa of LNG, Singh said that the deal ends in March 2028. Petronet LNG has time till December 2023 to decide if it wants to extend this deal with Qatar’s RasGas.

Singh said that domestically, the natural gas consumption was hit in the second wave of COVID-19 as lockdowns extended in many parts of the country.

“The spot gas price in the international market have also risen and are now $ 10 plus per million British thermal units (mBtu). That is also impacting the use of gas in India, which are mainly dependent on spot price,” he added.

Shares of the company traded 7.68 per cent lower at Rs 229.20 a scrip on the BSE on Wednesday.

Petronet LNG reported Rs 637.92 crore consolidated profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2020-21. This is up from Rs 373.20 crore reported by the company in the same period of financial year 2019-20. Consolidated total revenue during the period under review stood at Rs 7,624.47 crore, down from 8653.63 crores in the comparable period of the previous financial year.

For the full financial year 2020-21, Consolidated profit stood at Rs 2,939.23 crore, up form Rs 2,703.35 crore in the year ending March 2020. Consolidated total revenue stood at Rs 26,381.98 crore, down from Rs 35,815.57 crore in financial year 2019-20.

The Company Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share on a face value of Rs 10 each.