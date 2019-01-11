Debt-laden Jet Airways has has hit air turbulence galore: A timeline

Ltd, India's biggest full-service carrier, has been under dark clouds for the most part of the past year, and several efforts are on to save the sinking

While intense pricing competition, weak rupee and rising fuel costs have hurt like owned by Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd, is in a league of its own.

Saddled with a debt of about Rs 80.52 billion ($1.14 billion) as of September. 30, Jet is desperately searching for a deal that could help mitigate its severe liquidity crunch. The has a market capitalisation of Rs 28.81 billion as of Friday's close.

Here's how Jet has fared:

May 3 - Jet shares fall 12.3 percent after InterGlobe reported a slump in net profit for March-quarter a day earlier

May 23 - Jet posts first quarterly loss in at least 12 quarters, says it has a negative net worth that 'may create uncertainties'

Augustust 1 - Media says Jet asked employees to take an up to 25 percent cut in salaries as a part of a cost cutting measure

August 3 - Jet denies that it cannot fly beyond 60 days, and dismisses conjecture of stake sale

August 9 - defers board meet for first-quarter results

August 11 - After of says Jet's loan is on the bank's watch list, Jet says it is regular in payment obligations to all banks

August 13 - Airline reaffirms that it is considering various options to meet its funding requirements

August 15 - says U.S. private equity firm is in talks to buy a stake in Jet's frequent-flier loyalty programme JetPrivilege

August 20 - Sources tell that private equity firm is considering investing in Jet, but is not close to finalising a deal

August 27 - Jet posts loss for the June-quarter, says it will inject funds and cut costs by more than 20 billion rupees in two years

September 4 - Government plans relief package for airlines

September 6 - Jet says it paid salaries to 84 percent of its employees after reports emerge that pilots warned 'non-cooperation' over salary default

September 20 - Income Tax department conducts survey at Jet's premises

• Over two dozen passengers on a Jet flight are treated for minor injuries after the plane loses cabin pressure

October 4 - agency downgrades the company's long term loans and NCDs, citing impact of steep increase in jet fuel prices, rupee depreciation, delay in implementation of liquidity initiatives

October 18 - Report says Indian conglomerate is in talks to buy stake in Jet. Jet calls report "speculative"

October 30 - U.S.-based expresses interest to buy Jet stake from promoter and Etihad Airways

November 5 - Report says Tata aims to buy the 51 percent stake in the airline owned by Naresh Goyal, and Etihad Airways' 24 percent stake, and merge Jet with Vistara

November 12 - Jet posts third straight quarterly loss, officer expresses confidence in overcoming current challenges

November 13 - begins due diligence to buy Jet, reports say

Jet says company is in talks with multiple parties for a stake sale in its loyalty program, and equity infusion in the airline

November 15 - Shares surge nearly 25 percent following reports that the was nearing a rescue deal with Tata Sons; another report says the asked Tata to explore buying Jet

November 16 - says discussions on Jet is preliminary and no proposal has been made

November 20 - may go slow on Jet deal after some directors from Tata's board expressed concerns, according to media reports

November 21 - The airline says on Naresh Goyal, Etihad discussing merger of with is speculative

November 22 - RanJanuary Mathai resigns, citing rising pressure from other commitments

November 26 - Report says may hand over Jet Airways ops to Etihad Airways

December 3 - Jet says it will stop providing to most domestic economy class passengers from Januaryuary, in its latest move to cut costs and boost revenues

December 5 - Jet and have been holding rescue talks with Jet's bankers, sources tell Reuters

December 6 - Jet tells its pilot union it will clear all salary dues by April, and gives them schedule outlining when the payments will be made, source tells Reuters

December 7 - cuts Jet yet again, cites delays in implementation of the proposed liquidity initiatives by Jet's management

December 14 - Goyal's penchant for control has come up as a major obstacle as the airline tries to negotiate a rescue deal, several people who have worked closely with him or known him over the years tell Reuters

January 2 - The airline says it has delayed payment to a consortium of Indian banks, led by SBI; cuts again

January 10 - Jet proposes to creditors that it will catch up with debt payments in arrears by Septemberember and from April will meet debt payments as they come due, according to a document seen by Reuters

January 11 - Crisis talks between Jet and aircraft lessors have failed to ease a row over late payments, prompting some lessors to explore taking back aircraft, three people familiar with the matter tell Etihad is not "in any position to sink new equity into Jet at this juncture," says a person familiar with Etihad's position.