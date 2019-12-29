Dedicated rail freight corridors look to rope in Amazon, Flipkart

The domestic logistics industry got a boost with big e-commerce giants, such as Amazon and Flipkart, entering the arena. The industry is set to benefit again with the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) talking to e-commerce firms to rope them in for using its logistics hubs.

The move is expected to cut parcel delivery times drastically. “This will be a game-changer for the parcel industry, as all the stations, small and big, will have dedicated hubs to handle parcel. This is expected to reduce the average time taken to deliver a parcel from Mumbai to Delhi from ...