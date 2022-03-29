Defence ministry seals Rs 1,109 crore contract with Bharat Electronics

-
The defence ministry on Tuesday sealed a contract with state-run Bharat Electronics Ltd for the development of an electronic warfare equipment for the Indian Air Force at a cost of Rs 1,109 crore.
The ministry described the contract for the development of the Instrumented Electronic Warfare Range (IEWR) as a “significant step” toward enhancing the capabilities of the IAF to prepare for future warfare.
“The Ministry of Defence (MoD) of India and Bharat Electronics Ltd, Hyderabad signed a contract for Instrumented Electronic Warfare Range (IEWR) for the Indian Air Force, here today,” the ministry said.
“The contract is a significant step towards enhancing the capabilities of the IAF to prepare for future warfare. The overall cost of the contract is estimated to be Rs 1,109 crore,” it said in a statement.
The ministry said the IEWR will be used to test and evaluate airborne electronic warfare (EW) equipment and validate their deployment in an operational scenario.
“The project essentially embodies the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and will help facilitate realising the journey towards self-reliance,” it said.
